Philadelphia

Exclusive video: Police chase through Philly and Camden ended with 2 arrested

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two suspects have been arrested after a police chase that went through Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.

According to police, the suspects were wanted for armed robbery.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. SkyForce10 followed a police chase of a black Prius from the city, down I-76 and over the Walt Whittman Bridge into Camden, New Jersey.

Police stopped chasing them once the suspects reached NJ. However, SkyForce10 continued following the car to the area of Tennessee and Merrimac roads.

SkyForce10 captured the suspects' car as it parked in a dark area and the two suspects bailed out and walked to 1244 South Merrimac Road, where the two suspects hid under a parked RV.

Camden City police showed up and arrested the suspects who were hiding under the RV, captured by SkyForce10.

SkyForce10 was over the scene the entire time. At this time police officials have not released any information regarding this incident.

