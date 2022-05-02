Ex-Philly Police Officer Charged in Shooting Death of Fleeing 12-Year-Old, DA Says

The former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio in March has been charged with murder, the District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Edsaul Mendoza, 26, is accused of killing him Siderio by shooting him in the back, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. Siderio had run away from the officers after allegedly firing at them.

Mendoza faces murder in the first and third degree, voluntary manslaughter and another related charge, court documents show. He is in custody and denied bail.

Mendoza was a member of the PPD's South Task Force. In April, he was set to be fired for violating Philadelphia Police's use-of-force policy, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

"The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police will represent this officer against these very serious charges," said FOP Lodge #5 president John McNesby. "The accused officer, like every other citizen, is entitled to due process and we are confident that our judicial system will protect this officer’s constitutional right to a fair trial."

Police said on March 1, Siderio used a stolen gun to fire a shot into the back passenger window of an unmarked police car that had four plainclothes officers inside. The car – with its emergency lights on – had approached Siderio and a 17-year-old wanted for questioning over a firearms offense near 18th and Barbara streets, police said.

After their car was shot, two officers got out and fired one shot each at Siderio, initially missing the boy, Commissioner Outlaw said. One of the officers, however, gave chase and fired two more rounds, one of which struck Siderio in the right side of his back and exited through the left side of his chest, she said.

The boy was holding a gun as he fled, but Outlaw would not say whether he dropped it before he was shot.

However, the Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that Siderio had indeed dropped the gun prior to being shot, about 60 feet away from the scene of the shooting. Shortly thereafter, the officer who shot the boy told his partner that Siderio had tossed the gun during the foot chase, the newspaper reported.

Authorities have not officially said for how long the officer chased Siderio, but J. Conor Corcoran, the attorney representing Siderio’s family in a lawsuit against the Philadelphia Police Department, said the boy ran a full city block before the officer caught up to him and fired. Corcoran also said Siderio did not have a gun in his hand at the time.