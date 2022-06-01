Ex-Philly Cop Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Witnesses

A former Philadelphia homicide detective accused of sexually assaulting suspects and witnesses over the course of more than a decade was found guilty Wednesday of multiple crimes, including rape.

A jury found Philip Nordo, 55, guilty of rape, sexual assault, stalking, official oppression, theft by deception and related crimes. He was a 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department before he was fired in 2017.

A 2019 grand jury report alleged Nordo "groomed" his male victims during ongoing investigations and engaged in conduct to make the men "more susceptible to his sexually assaultive and/ or coercive behavior.”

Defense attorney Michael van der Veen, however, called his client a dedicated officer who won awards and praise from superiors. He dismissed those accusing Nordo of wrongdoing as “criminals, and liars, and thieves” whose accounts were inconsistent and lacked corroborating evidence.

Prosecutors last week dropped more than half of the charges originally filed, citing an inability to locate one of his accusers.

Nordo first joined the police force in 1997 and was promoted to detective in 2002. Seven years later, he was on the Homicide Unit. During that time, Nordo allegedly "used his position of authority" to intimidate, rape and assault men associated with his cases. He then bullied them into silence, the heavily redacted report said.

He asked incarcerated sources to tell him when “homosexual inmates” were to be released “so he could have sex with them or sexually groom them,” according to the report.

Much of this behavior occurred during active investigations. He also volunteered to work closely with his victims, including transporting inmates and witnesses for other detectives. These encounters allowed him to identify new victims or conceal his relationships with existing victims, the report said.

He often targeted people who were already handcuffed or shackled, according to the grand jury findings.

Victims alleged Nordo would display his firearm and would tell suspects no one would believe them if they reported the alleged incidents.

The investigation led to a review of his police work and contributed to the reversal of several homicide convictions, including one involving a special needs athlete killed over his headphones.