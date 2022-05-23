Pennsylvania

Ex-Pa. AG Kathleen Kane Due in Court for Alleged Probation Violation

Former Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it is due in court Monday on an alleged probation violation

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, is due in court Monday, facing the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March.

Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, awaits a hearing in Montgomery County Court on an alleged probation violation. She will appear before the same judge who sentenced her in the original leak case.

Once a rising star in Pennsylvania politics, Kane resigned as attorney general after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material to embarrass a rival prosecutor. She served eight months of a 10-to-23-month sentence before being released in 2019.

On March 12, police in Scranton were called to the scene of a two-car crash and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kane told responding officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Kane had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred her words — police said she had trouble saying the word “designated” — and failed a field sobriety test, the documents said.

Kane was charged with drunken driving and careless driving. Four days later, a Montgomery County judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest on the alleged probation violation. Kane is on probation until October 2025.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Philly Students Must Wear Masks Again: The Lineup

College tuition 2 hours ago

It's Going to Cost More to Go to University of Delaware Next School Year

Kane, 55, has been jailed at Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside Philadelphia since April 29.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaAttorney GeneralKathleen Kane
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us