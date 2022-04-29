Ex-Pa. AG Kathleen Kane Back Behind Bars

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane surrendered to police Friday for allegedly violating her probation after being charged with driving under the influence last month.

Kane arrived at the Montgomery County Prison after a county judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest. The warrant was issued after she was arrested for DUI following a two-car, no-injury crash in her hometown of Scranton last month.

Kane told police officers at the scene that she was driving her sister home from a nearby bar when the crash occurred, according to the criminal affidavit. She said she had not been drinking prior to the crash.

Officers then administered a field sobriety test, which Kane failed, the affidavit said. Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement official then refused to take a breathalyzer test, the report said.

A Scranton police officer wrote in the affidavit that in the days after the crash, surveillance video at a bar near the crash site showed Kane drinking at the establishment just before the incident.

The arrest meant she violated the conditions of her probation related to her 2016 conviction on perjury and other charges.

Kane was convicted after she stopped an investigation into Democratic lawmakers who were taking kickbacks from an undercover investigator posing as a lobbyist.

Kane was angry about the information being public, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, and leaked information about another investigation to retaliate against her critics. She then lied about the leak to the grand jury and was convicted.