Ex-Officer Sentenced for Smuggling Drugs to Federal Inmates

A former corrections officer who accepted bribes to deliver drugs to inmates at a federal prison in New Jersey has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Paul Anton Wright, 36, of Cinnaminson, will also have to forfeit the $50,000 he received in bribes as part of the 26-month sentence imposed Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in November 2019.

Federal prosecutors have said Wright received drugs and cash from people outside the Fort Dix federal prison who had ties to separate inmates. He smuggled in tobacco, synthetic marijuana and suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

Prosecutors have said Wright used some of the cash he received to gamble in Atlantic City. He had worked at the prison form 2014 through 2018.