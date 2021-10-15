Luzerne County

Ex-Child Welfare Agency Head Pleads Guilty to Falsely Ending Cases

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office prosecuted the case, said in a statement that Van Saun “turned a blind eye toward the abuse and neglect of children, violating the law and her duty to protect the most vulnerable"

Joanne G. Van Saun, 58, of Dallas, Pa., is accused of child endangerment and obstruction for ending investigations in order to clear the backlog at the Luzerne County Department of Children and Youth Services. She resigned from her position as agency director on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Office of Attorney General via AP

The former head of a county welfare agency in northeastern Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children by concealing abuse allegations to clear a backlog of cases.

Joanne Van Saun, who resigned as Luzerne County's director of the Department of Children and Youth Services in Luzerne County after her arrest in July, pleaded guilty before a county judge in Harrisburg to endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction. Sentencing is set for December.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office prosecuted the case, said in a statement that Van Saun “turned a blind eye toward the abuse and neglect of children, violating the law and her duty to protect the most vulnerable.” Her attorney, Patrick A. Casey, declined comment.

Van Saun, 58, was accused of setting up a team led by three senior aides to address a backlog of nearly 1,400 cases after it was made public by The Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre four years ago. She told them she wanted the backlog eliminated and did not care how, police had alleged in the arrest affidavit.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Johnny Doc 16 hours ago

What to Know About the Trial of ‘Johnny Doc' and Philly Councilman Bobby Henon

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

Man Tries to Film Shopper in Mall Dressing Room; There Could Be Other Victims

Shapiro said the backlog accounted for three-fourths of the state total at that time.

Investigators said people who worked under Van Saun described her as a bully and tyrant.

The case involves referrals from the state's ChildLine hotline that were improperly ended by clerical workers at her direction in May 2017. They included reports of children who came to school hungry, a child burned in the face when their mother threw a cigarette out a car window, an adult telling children to kill themselves, and a 100-pound (45-kilogram) child still using a diaper.

Prosecutors have said three other former agency employees implicated in deleting the cases agreed not to serve in any position where they would be mandated to report suspected child abuse until at least 2025. They weren't charged.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Luzerne County
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us