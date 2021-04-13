Ex-Bucks Assistant D.A. Resigns After Working as DoorDash Driver While on County Clock

Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore has resigned nearly a month after he was demoted for working as a food delivery man while on the county clock.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC10 on Tuesday that Shore had officially resigned.

On March 18, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub announced that Shore had been demoted to a deputy after it was discovered he was also delivering for the food app DoorDash while working as assistant D.A.

Shore was making $129,000 a year as the top unelected prosecutor in Bucks County. In a written statement, Weintraub said that Shore "demonstrated very poor judgment." The county also said Shore had paid back the time he spent delivering for DoorDash with accrued vacation time.

“Nevertheless, his actions were thoughtless and demonstrated a lack of leadership,” Weintraub said. “He also violated the trust that I, the other members of the District Attorney’s Office, and the people of Bucks County place in each of us. I have a duty to hold those who violate that trust accountable. No exceptions."

At the time, Shore told NBC10 he agreed with the demotion.

"I do believe the demotion and pay decrease were warranted and I look forward to earning back the trust of my colleagues and community moving forward," he wrote.

Shore was lead prosecutor for many of Bucks County's highest-profile cases in recent years, including the notorious farm killings of four young men by cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz near New Hope in 2017.

He had worked for the DA's office since 2015, and previously worked for the office from 1996 to 2000. He previously worked for the Lehigh County district attorney's office and the state attorney general's office.

Weintraub did not say why Shore was working a second job as a food deliveryman.

Deputy DA Jennifer Schorn was promoted to first assistant following Shore’s demotion.