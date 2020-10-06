Ex-Boyfriend Kills Missing Delaware Teen Girl, Police Say

What to Know Madison Sparrow, 17, was reported missing by a family member on Friday around 8:30 p.m. after she never returned home.

Sparrow's ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp of Newark, Delaware, was later arrested and charged in her murder.

Sharp was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,021,000.00 cash bail.

The search for a missing Delaware teen girl came to a tragic end when police discovered her body and determined she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Noah Sharp, 19, of Newark, Delaware, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

Sharp’s ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Madison Sparrow, was reported missing by a family member on Friday around 8:30 p.m. after she never returned home. Investigators later learned Sparrow had visited an area in Newark, Delaware, where Sharp was located.

Investigators determined Sparrow died from blunt force trauma and her body was taken to a secluded wooded location in Newark. Her body was later discovered by police.

Police continue to investigate the case. If you have any information, please call Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729. You can also call Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Delaware State Police is also offering service to anyone who was a victim or witness of a crime or to anyone who has lost a loved one to a sudden death. If you're in need of support, call the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center at their toll free hotline 1-800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us. The service is available 24 hours a day.