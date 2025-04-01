A former agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has learned his fate in a Lehigh Valley courtroom after pleading guilty to child porn possession.

Joshua Gonzalez, now 41, was sentenced on March 31, 2025, to a minimum of 3-1/2 years in prison for 20 counts of third-degree child porn, the Lehigh Valley District Attorney's Office said. He had pleaded guilty back in January.

Once released, Gonzalez must serve one year of probation, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said prosecutors had sought 6 to 12 years in prison minimum, but the judge opted for a lesser sentence.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first received tips in June 2023 that from Oct. 28, 2022, to April 12, 2023, that someone uploaded child sex abuse videos to a Dropbox account, investigators said.

"An investigation by the Lehigh County Computer Crimes Task Force revealed that the user was Gonzalez,

who was found to be in possession of thousands of images," the DA's office said.

Gonzalez worked as an agent with the attorney general, previously assigned to the Allentown office.

"The conduct involved in these allegations is disturbing, and the Office of Attorney General will continue its cooperation with law enforcement," the AG's office said at the time.