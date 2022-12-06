Police officials in Darby Township, Delaware County, said they have a suspect in custody after investigators said that an overnight house fire that killed a young woman with disabilities may have been a case of arson.

The 20-year-old woman, who was living with cerebral palsy, was found dead in a first-floor bedroom after fire tore through the home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Darby police said.

It happened on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue. First responders saw flames shooting from the front porch as they arrived shortly after 12 a.m., according to police. The flames quickly spread to the second floor.

Arriving officers were told by someone who escaped that there was a young woman with disabilities trapped on the first floor, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Despite numerous attempts, officials said officers were unable to enter the home due to the intense fire and smoke.

Firefighters then discovered the body of the young woman inside the bedroom during their search. The firefighters attempted to remove the victim, but, again, were unable due to the intensity of the fire and a threat of a building collapse, police said.

Investigators say there's a "high probability" the fire was arson based on evidence collected after the flames were extinguished.

Darby Township Police Chief Michael Sousa said a suspect was quickly developed after investigators spoke with witnesses. That individual was taken into custody just hours after the fire, around 6 a.m. Sunday.

"He is currently being investigated for this EVIL act," Sousa wrote in a release Tuesday.

The suspect remains in custody at the county prison on unrelated charges.

Sousa said the police department will not be releasing any names of those involved at this time.

Formal charges in connection to the deadly blaze are expected to be announced at a press conference on Wednesday.