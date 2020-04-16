Pennsylvania has unveiled a host of new regulations for many essential businesses still running to follow as the state continues to stem the spread of COVID-19, including for many of them to require masks for employees and customers, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The order from the Pennsylvania Department of Health is designed to protect the workers of grocery stores, delivery services, warehouses, trucking companies, manufacturers and farmers among others who are still working. It adds to the physical distancing and other mitigation orders as well as cleaning protocols.

"This order provides critical protections for workers needed to run and operate these life-sustaining establishments," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday afternoon. "Businesses across the state have already begun to implement many of these protocols on their own, and we applaud their efforts to protect employees and customers."

Among the requirements are employees to be provided with and made to wear masks, except for break time to eat and drink; finding enough space for employees to have breaks while maintaining six-feet physical distance; and conducting training and meetings virtually.

