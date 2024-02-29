Escaped Philly prisoner captured by US Marshals

A car theft suspect who escaped from a hospital while handcuffed and jumped down a 30-foot embankment while fleeing US Marshals a day later has been captured, officials said.

US Marshals Fugitive Task Force Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark announced Thursday that 29-year-old Alleem Borden was arrested. Officials plan to reveal more details on the arrest during a 4 p.m. press conference that will be streamed on NBC10 and on top of this article.

A $2500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Alleem Borden, a "possibly armed" car theft suspect who escaped from a Philly hospital.

Running away in handcuffs

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Borden was arrested by Philadelphia police in connection to an incident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Frank Vanore said a delivery driver's car was stolen on Thursday. Borden was arrested on Sunday after he was found, allegedly, sleeping in the vehicle when it was recovered on the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

On Feb. 26, at 4:40 a.m., Borden was taken to Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue after complaining of pain, Clark said.

As he was being discharged at 6:42 a.m. that morning, Borden fled from officers while still in handcuffs, investigators said.

Surveillance footage captured Borden running from the hospital and entering a gas station.

Vanore said Borden was wearing the same blue plaid shirt seen in his mugshot at the time of his escape. You see that shirt in both the photo shared by police and the video that shows him moments after the escape.

At 6:58 a.m. that morning, Borden was captured on surveillance video walking onto the 2700 block of Hope Street and entering a home, Clark said.

At 7:11 a.m., Borden exited the same home while still in handcuffs, according to officials. He then entered a gold Hyundai that was driven off the block, Clark said.

A warrant was then obtained that night by the Philadelphia Police Department's East Detective Division charging Borden with escape.

On the morning of Feb. 27, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was delegated the escape warrant. After a review of Borden's criminal history and a review of all the existing evidence, investigators determined Borden often frequented the area of the 5300 block of West Columbia Avenue.

At 3:15 p.m. that afternoon, about 10 US Marshals approached a home on Columbia Avenue, knocked and announced their presence. That's when a man -- later identified as Borden -- immediately ran out of the home and jumped down a 30-foot embankment onto SEPTA train tracks below, according to Clark. He then ran north on the tracks and investigators were unable to catch him, officials said.

Clark said it was raining hard at the time of the incident.

“Raining hard. Cloud cover. And the embankment that he jumped down, we had investigators there, but it wasn’t worth there safety to jump down that embankment," Clark said. "He’s a desperate man so I clearly see why he tried to escape and jump down to the train tracks but it just wasn’t worth the safety of any of my officers to take that jump and try to pursue him.”

Clark said Borden's criminal record shows a history of fleeing and eluding police. Investigators also believe Borden has access to firearms, may have mental health issues and is a known drug user.

“Due to these factors we are considering Borden possibly armed, dangerous and undoubtedly desperate,” Clark said.

Clark said part of Borden's criminal history suggested that he's had access to weapons in the past.

"So we just want to make it as safe as we can for all our officers, any unsuspecting officer who tries to arrest him, don’t just think that this is a drug addict walking the streets," Clark said. "He has history of fleeing, eluding. He’s been arrested for escape before. He has aggravated escape in his history. And he should be treated with the utmost caution.”

Clark said investigators found the gold Hyundai that was used to transport Borden. They also said they believe associates of Borden were inside the home on Hope Street but at this point they don't expect to charge any of those people.

Online court records do not name a specific public defender who could comment on Borden's escape.

Borden has had several previous run-ins with the law, including a guilty plea to resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension in 2020, according to online court records.