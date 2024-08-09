Escaped inmate in custody following home invasion robbery in Delaware

An escaped inmate has been caught and arrested after police said he broke into a home, assaulted the homeowner, stole their car, and fled from Delaware to Maryland.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to a house on the 21000 block of Zoar Road in Georgetown for a home invasion.

Police said when troopers got to the scene, they learned that a man, identified as 36-year-old Lyndon King - who was a walk-away from Sussex Community Corrections Center - had forced entry into the house and was still there when the 69-year-old victim arrived home.

King apparently confronted the victim, threatened her, pushed her down, and pulled the house phone from the wall to stop her from calling 911, according to police. He then stole her cell phone and fled in the victim’s Chevrolet Trax.

Police said when King fled, the victim was able to flag down a passing vehicle and call police. Troopers were able to electronically track down the car and saw that it was in Salisbury, Maryland.

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department found the vehicle and King near a Staples, located on North Salisbury Boulevard, and he was then taken into custody, police said.

According to police, the homeowner was not hurt during the incident.

King is in custody in Maryland. Police said once he is extradited to Delaware, he will be charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree home invasion, terroristic threatening victim over 62 years old, theft of a motor vehicle, malicious interference with emergency communications, offensive touching, and criminal mischief.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3864.