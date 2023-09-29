New Jersey

Fugitive on the run for nearly a week is caught in Camden, NJ, officials said

54-year-old Edward Berbon was taken into custody after failing to report to Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's Hope Hall on Saturday, police said

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

The fugitive on the run for the last week in Southern New Jersey is back in custody, officials said.

Edward Berbon, 54, was caught without incident on Friday afternoon just after 2 p.m. in Camden, New Jersey, police said.

Berbon failed to report to a community release program on Saturday after he worked a shift in Mount Laurel, officials said in a statement.

mount laurel Sep 27

New details reveal escaped inmate did so days before Mount Laurel police were told

New Jersey Sep 26

Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Burlington County

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"My deepest appreciation to the hard work and dedication by the Special Investigation Division to locate and bring this individual into custody, Commissioner Victoria Kuhn said in a statement.

He was listed as a community custody status and serving out the rest of his time for attempted murder at the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's Hope Hall, according to police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us