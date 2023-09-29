The fugitive on the run for the last week in Southern New Jersey is back in custody, officials said.

Edward Berbon, 54, was caught without incident on Friday afternoon just after 2 p.m. in Camden, New Jersey, police said.

Berbon failed to report to a community release program on Saturday after he worked a shift in Mount Laurel, officials said in a statement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"My deepest appreciation to the hard work and dedication by the Special Investigation Division to locate and bring this individual into custody, Commissioner Victoria Kuhn said in a statement.

He was listed as a community custody status and serving out the rest of his time for attempted murder at the Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's Hope Hall, according to police.