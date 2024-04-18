Engine caught on fire inside Pottstown fire house, officials said

An engine caught on fire inside a firehouse on Thursday evening, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

The fire happened just after 9 p.m. at the Goodwill Fire Company Station 69A on the 700 block of East High Street in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, officials said.

No word on if anyone was hurt during the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.