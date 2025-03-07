A gas company must take action after a pipeline leak impacted a Bucks County neighborhood.

At the end of January, the Twin Oaks Pipeline, operated by Sunoco, leaked jet fuel near the Mt. Eyre neighborhood in Upper Makefield.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says Sunoco's owner -- Engery Transfer -- must provide bottled water to neighbors. They will also need to install water treatment systems to more than 100 homes.

“Today’s order will ensure that these residents have safe drinking water, the contamination is cleaned up, and the community has a direct line of contact with Energy Transfer to express their concerns,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Clean, safe drinking water is one of the most important resources we have, whether that is from a public water supplier or a private water well. Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to pure water and we will work to ensure that right is protected in Upper Makefield Township.”

A third-party contractor has tested 447 water samples in the area, and six of them have shown results that don't meet drinking water standards.

Neighbors have packed several meetings with Sunoco and the township to get more information. The next meeting will be held on March 11th.

Sunoco's owner, Energy Transfer, released a statement:

"We have been working closely with the DEP, PHMSA and Upper Makefield Township to address this situation and ensure that all impacted areas are fully remediated. We want to reinforce that we have already committed to doing all this and more. We have been providing bottled water to impacted homeowners since this issue was first identified last month and will continue to do so. Additionally, the process of installing point-of-entry treatment systems for impacted homeowners is well underway. We will continue to cooperate with all appropriate parties as we work through the process of fully remediating this situation. "

State and federal elected representatives are calling for the pipeline to be shut down. Federal agencies regulate the pipeline and have placed clean-up orders on Energy Transfer.