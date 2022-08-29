EMT Undressed Woman, Took Pics of Her in Ambulance, Police Say

A Delaware County emergency medical technician was behind bars Monday after police say he partially undressed a woman and took photos of her while caring for her in an ambulance.

Kevin Pressley, 24, exposed the semi-conscious victim’s breasts after she had to be taken to a hospital by ambulance after feeling dizzy and fatigued and having chest pains while at an urgent care, a criminal complaint alleges.

"During the transport, it is alleged that an EMT caring for the victim in the back of the ambulance exposed the victim’s breasts and took photographs of her while she was in a semi-conscious state,” Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice said.

Pressley, a Brookhaven Borough EMT, now faces multiple charges including indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

Brookhaven Police

According to the criminal complaint, Pressley admitted to an investigator that he pulled up the woman’s bra and took photos, panicking after she moved and later deleting them in a bathroom.

Vice said Pressley has been working for the fire company ambulance since the beginning of the year.

"There were no red flags that I’m aware of, there’s nothing that I’m aware of that would have indicated anything like this would have happened,” Vice told NBC10. “I give our victim all the credit in the world for having the ability to come forward. I’m sure this was not easy to do.”

Vice said the department is working to determine whether the photos Pressley took were sent or posted anywhere.

Investigators are also looking to find out if there are any other victims, including anywhere else Pressley has worked.

“We’re reaching out to the public to say if they think they may have been a victim, please contact us,” Vice explained. “Please seek the resources, please seek us out and talk to us. It doesn’t matter who it is. We have to do the right thing.”

Pressley remains jailed in Delaware County Prison on $100,000 bail. NBC10 has reached out to his listed attorney and is awaiting a response.