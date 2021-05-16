Delaware

Employee Shot Dead at Delaware Metro PCS Store, Suspect Sought

By NBC10 Staff

Delaware police were searching for a man who they believe shot to death a Metro PCS employee during a robbery Saturday afternoon.

Responding officers found the female victim dead at the store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere around 5:30 p.m., Elsmere Burau of Police Chief Laura Giles said in a press release.

The suspect fled in the victim’s 2008 Cadillac Escalade, with license plate No. PC194769. Giles said he is between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots the suspect or the vehicle is asked to stay away and call 911 immediately. People can submit tips by contacting detective Scot Sowden at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us or 302-998-1173, ext. 208. Tipsters can also reach the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

