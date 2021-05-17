Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever.
Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
"It was fantastic. I really loved it," Stone gushed about showing the origin story of Cruella. "I also loved that she's kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit. The duality of those characters was really, really fun. And it made playing Cruella even more fun because she gets to really lean into that and in a way she gets to act as Cruella... She finally really is that person. There are a lot of really interesting layers to her."
While Stone didn't bring any of her "Cruella" bad girl habits home, co-star Thompson joked that Stone most likely will "miss the makeup trailer" after working on the over-the-top stylized set.
Stone looks almost unrecognizable with harsh cosmetics, dark lip, smudged eyeliner and the iconic half black-half white hairdo as Cruella.
"Cruella" is now in theaters and premieres May 28 to stream on Disney+.