Family will try to pay bond for release of NJ restaurant owner detained by ICE

A New Jersey restaurant owner who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month could possibly be released on Wednesday after a judge set a $7,500 bond, her family said.

A bond court hearing was held for Emine Emanet, 47, at a detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Tuesday, March 11. During the hearing, a judge set a bond for Emanet at $7,500, according to her family members.

Emanet's son, Muhammed Emanet, told NBC10 his family will attempt to pay the bond on Wednesday, March 12, to set his mother free.

“Hopefully, we will get her out tomorrow as planned," he said. "We were trying to get her out today but knowing that the hearing was at 1:30 and the bond courts close at 3 o’clock, we weren’t able to even get in front of the judge until 3 o’clock so we missed the window today but hopefully tomorrow we’ll get her out.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, ICE officers raided the Jersey Kebab restaurant on 150 Haddon Avenue in Haddon Township, New Jersey, and arrested the owners, Emine Emanet and her husband Celal Emanet.

“During the investigation, ICE administratively arrested two Turkish citizens, Emine and Celal Emanet, who are present in the United States illegally. ICE authority under Title 8 of the U.S. Code enables the agency to investigate and enforce immigration laws, particularly in cases where immigration violations intersect with national security, public safety and transnational crime,” an ICE spokesperson wrote in a statement on Friday, Feb. 28. “The Emanets were served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and place in removal proceedings.”

Celal Emanet was released from custody with an ankle monitor. His wife has remained in custody at the ICE detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for two weeks.

“Emine Emanet remains in ICE custody and Celal Emanet is on an Alternative to Detention (ATD), each pending removal proceedings. ICE’s ATD program, which began in 2004, uses technology and case management to ensure alien compliance with release conditions, court hearings and final orders of removal. Aliens enrolled in ATD must comply with the terms and conditions of their release and ATD requirements. Depending on the circumstances of the case, failure to comply may result in an immigration judge issuing a final order and may render an alien a priority for arrest and removal by ICE,” an ICE spokesperson wrote.

“As with any noncitizen in the United States without lawful status, ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis to focus on the greatest threats to homeland security in a professional and responsible manner informed by their experience as law enforcement officers. Per ICE policy, we will not discuss active or ongoing investigations. ICE is also unable to provide any information on the individuals detained due to privacy issues.”

Immigration attorney Joseph Best told NBC10 the couple moved to the United States from Turkey in 2008 on an R1 visa. According to Camden County officials, Celal Emanet applied for a green card before the visa expired. Emanet said his application was denied three times and the couple has been in limbo since 2016.

“This incident is appalling and an unfortunate example of just how broken the immigration system is here in our country,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement on Thursday, Feb. 27. “This couple works hard every single day to provide for their four children, grandchildren and to feed the community. They have been left without any options when it comes to their immigration status and to be arrested for something they have no control over, is unacceptable.”

Cappelli Jr., Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague, and other community leaders held a press conference in support of the Emanet family outside Jersey Kebab on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Teague described the couple’s restaurant as a “pillar” in Haddon Township. He also said the family has participated in Toys for Tots drives and organized food drives that have “left a lasting impact” on the community.

“We consider this situation maybe somewhat different than some of the other ones that we hear on TV where there’s criminals and rapists and so forth coming into our country,” Mayor Teague said. “They came in here legally and they’re trying to stay here legally.”

Teague said Haddon Township leaders reached out to U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) for guidance on the ongoing case.

The local officials also had a broader message about the immigration system and delays within it.

“This family is a family that embodies the very best of Camden County. And now they’re torn apart by this broken immigration system,” Cappelli Jr. said. “It is time to stand up for good people. It is time to stand up for humanity. These folks do not deserve this. These folks do not deserve this. Fix the immigration system and let’s fix it now.”

Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge – whose parents came to America from Cuba in the 60s – also spoke about fixing the “pathway.”

“There is no reason for people to be incarcerated when they’re waiting to get their documents in order and to be sure that they can become a resident and then a citizen of this country,” she said.

In addition to Camden County leaders, Haddon Township residents are also showing their support for the couple. A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $325,900 as of Tuesday, March 11.

After the bond hearing for his mother on Tuesday, Muhammed Emanet spoke with NBC10 about the support his family has received from the community.

"Our community has truly become our family in these last couple weeks as well seeing our burdens that we’ve dealt with for so long," he said. "We’re just so grateful to be in the position to where we can be a voice for the people that are suffering with the same immigration status as well alongside my mother because there are a lot of people that are suffering much worse than us so we just pray for them as well.”

Best told NBC10 he is waiting for the couple's case to be entered into the immigration court system which will start the removal proceedings ICE is requesting but also allow the Emanets to ask for legal status. It's unclear how long that process would take. New Jersey's immigration court currently has more than 220,000 pending cases.

“They are a good family. They are not criminals," Best said. "They entered the U.S. legally,' he wrote. "The Federal immigration and nationality law provides for them the legal means to rectify their situation and seek relief from removal before the immigration court.”

The couple's arrest occurred amid a nationwide push from President Donald Trump’s administration to detain immigrants who entered the United States without the proper documents.

While the administration vowed to prioritize the “worst first” when it comes to arrests and deportations, the number of detainees in ICE custody without a criminal conviction or pending criminal charges increased by more than 1,800 in the first two weeks of February, representing 41% of the 4,422 total new detainees in that period, according to data obtained by NBC News.

