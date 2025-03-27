Montgomery County

Elmwood Park Zoo offers half-price admission for Montco residents

Residents of Montgomery County can -- now through the end of 2025 -- receive half-price admission to the Elmwood Park Zoo, thanks to an gift from a generous local businessman

Families throughout Montgomery County can visit the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown as local residents can visit the attraction for half price through 2025.

Officials announced the new discount for local residents during an event on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Now through the end of the year, officials said, any resident of Montgomery County will be able to receive half-price admission for the Elmwood Park Zoo, which is owned and operated by the non-profit Norristown Zoological Society.

The discount comes thanks to the genericity of Frank Engro, who was a businessman and Montgomery County resident, officials with the zoo said.

Also, officials said, the zoo's Frank & Paige Engro Veterinary Health Center opened in 2024.

For more details on the Elmwood Park Zoo, click here.

