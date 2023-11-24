Elevator accident kills worker in Philadelphia, police say

A worker has died after a tragic elevator accident in Philadelphia Friday morning, police said.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was working at a commercial warehouse site that is currently under renovation at 20 Wolf Street.

Léelo en español aquí.

At 10:31 a.m. the man was inside an elevator shaft and it fell 20 feet, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man sustained trauma to the head and was pronounced dead by medics on the scene, according to police.

Police have not released the identity of the man and no further information.