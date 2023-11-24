A woman is recovering in the hospital after a crash left her hurt in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot located on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue on Friday, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

A white Jeep Wrangler with Pennsylvania tags hit the woman before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to officials.

Police said they were able to find the Jeep Wrangler and its driver on the 48100 block of Delaire Landing.