Elderly Man Struck, Killed by Car During Possible Street Race

An elderly man was struck and killed by a car that may have been racing another vehicle in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 76-year-old man was walking westbound on the 200 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 5:35 pm. when he was struck by a burgundy Chevy Impala. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 p.m.

The Impala remained at the scene. A witness told police the Impala may have been racing a white jeep at the time of the crash. Investigators said the driver of that jeep initially stayed at the location but then fled after police arrived.

