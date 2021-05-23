Philadelphia

Elderly Man Struck, Killed by Car During Possible Street Race

A witness told police the striking vehicle may have been involved in a street race at the time of the deadly crash.

By David Chang

An elderly man was struck and killed by a car that may have been racing another vehicle in Philadelphia on Sunday. 

The 76-year-old man was walking westbound on the 200 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 5:35 pm. when he was struck by a burgundy Chevy Impala. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 p.m.

The Impala remained at the scene. A witness told police the Impala may have been racing a white jeep at the time of the crash. Investigators said the driver of that jeep initially stayed at the location but then fled after police arrived.

