Elderly Man Found Dead in Philadelphia Home After Fire

An elderly man was found dead following a house fire in Philadelphia on Monday

By David Chang

An elderly man was found dead following a house fire in Philadelphia on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 8200 block of Colfax Street at 5:32 p.m. They were able to bring the flames under control.

The firefighters then found a 79-year-old man unresponsive inside the basement of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 p.m.

Officials have not yet revealed the man’s identity or a cause of death. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

