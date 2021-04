An elderly man was found dead during a house fire in North Philadelphia late Thursday afternoon.

The fire started at a home on the 2900 block of Mutter Street around 4 p.m. Responding firefighters found an unresponsive 79-year-old man inside the home. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control. Investigators have not yet revealed the cause of death or what started the fire.