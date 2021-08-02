West Philadelphia

Elderly Man and Woman Found Dead After Fire Spreads to 5 Homes in West Philly

The fire began around 5:25 p.m. at a home on the 5800 block of Chestnut Street and spread to four other homes. 

An elderly man and woman were both found dead after a fire spread to five homes in West Philadelphia on Monday. 

Responding firefighters found an elderly woman in the second floor bedroom and an elderly man on the first floor of one of the homes. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. 

An 11-year-old boy also suffered a cut to his left foot and smoke inhalation while a 28-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation. They were both taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition. 

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

