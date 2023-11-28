Boy, woman with Pa. family members among Israeli hostages released by Hamas

An elderly woman and a boy with family members from the Pennsylvania area were among the Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Tuesday.

Hamas released 12 hostages and Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners on Tuesday, the fifth day of a fragile cease-fire that has enabled humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza and that mediators hope to extend even as Israel pledges to resume the war.

Israel said 10 of its citizens and two Thai nationals freed by Hamas returned to Israel. Soon after, Israel released the Palestinian prisoners. The truce is due to end after one more exchange Wednesday night.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Eitan Yahalomi

Two of the Israeli hostages who were released, 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi and 84-year-old Ditza Heiman, have relatives who live in the Pennsylvania area.

Ditza Heiman

Yahalomi’s distant relative lives in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, while Heiman’s stepson lives in Ardmore, NBC10 confirmed.

Yahalomi, described as a “sensitive boy with a big heart and immense empathy for others” had been in Hamas’ captivity for 52 days before Tuesday’s release. Heiman had been in captivity for 53 days.

NBC10’s Johnny Archer will speak with Yahalomi’s relative in an interview that will air on NBC10 News at 11 p.m.