NJ House Partially Collapses After Truck Slams Into It

At least two people were hurt as a truck slammed into a South Jersey home Monday morning, causing it to partially collapse.

The impact of the wreck along the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) near Antwerp Avenue in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County, caused the front of the home to collapse.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The truck driver and at least one person in the home were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

It was unclear how the truck driver wound up slamming into the home.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see the front part of the two-story home collapsed, with debris scattered onto the lawn. It wasn't clear what type of truck struck the home.

This story is developing and will be updated.