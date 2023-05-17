Franklin Square Fountain to be Named for Ed Rendell

A famous Philadelphia fountain is set to be renamed in honor of one of the most famous living Philadelphians.

On Wednesday, the fountain in the center of Franklin Square will be dedicated and renamed to honor Ed Rendell, a former mayor of Philadelphia and former Pennsylvania governor.

The fountain will be renamed in a ceremony that is set to be held during a fundraising event hosted by Historic Philadelphia, Inc. -- the non-profit that manages and operates Franklin Square.

In his time as governor, Rendell worked with Historic Philadelphia Inc. in an effort to reopen Franklin Square in 2006.

In a statement, organizers said that Rendell's efforts helped turn Franklin Square from an "ignored and dilapidated public space to the important and beloved 7.5-acre green space that welcomes over 195,000 visitors annually."

Organizers noted that the 185-year-old Franklin Square Fountain is "the oldest refurbished and functioning fountain in the United States and is the longest surviving fountain in one of William Penn’s original five squares in Philadelphia."

The fountain was originally constructed in 1838, organizers said, noting that it was the centerpiece of Franklin Square in the late 19th century.