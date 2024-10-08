Philadelphia

Over $1.38 million coming to Philly neighborhood to temporarily fight flooding

Temporary HESCO barriers will be installed in the Eastwick neighborhood of Southwest Philly thanks to federal funding

By Emily Rose Grassi

Temporary barriers are going to be installed in the Eastwick neighborhood of Philadelphia to fight against flooding.

A Philadelphia neighborhood plagued by flooding is getting more money to protect the community.

The city announced that it has received more than $1.3 million in federal funding to build what is called a "HESCO Barrier" thanks to efforts by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon.

As part of the Eastwick Near-term Flood Barrier Project, HESCO barriers will be installed in parts of the Eastwick section of the city to fight against flooding from the Cobbs and Darby creeks.

The barriers are soil-filled boxes made of mesh fabric and wire frames. These are used throughout the United States as temporary protection.

The city explained that this will be used as a temporary protection while officials work on more long-term plans to prevent flooding in Eastwick.

This comes after years of residents asking officials for help from flooding and studies.

Eastwick is located in Southwest Philadelphia near the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and is one of the lowest-lying neighborhoods in the city. It faces a growing flood risk with climate change.

The design phase of the project is expected to begin in spring of 2025.

