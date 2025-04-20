Philadelphia

Vehicle strikes multiple people near Easter Carnival in South Philly, police say

A vehicle struck multiple people near the Easter Carnival on 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia on April 19, police said

By David Chang

A vehicle struck multiple people near the Easter Carnival in South Philadelphia Saturday night, police said. 

The crash occurred on 7th Street and Packer Avenue on April 19, around 9:30 p.m. A police sergeant told NBC10 at least four people – including the driver – were hurt in the crash. They were all taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or the cause of the crash. 

A photo from the scene of the crash.
The crash occurred near the 2025 Easter Carnival, an annual spring carnival sponsored by the Southeast Youth Athletic Association (SEYAA). 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

