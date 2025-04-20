Vehicle strikes multiple people near Easter Carnival in South Philly, police say

A vehicle struck multiple people near the Easter Carnival in South Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

The crash occurred on 7th Street and Packer Avenue on April 19, around 9:30 p.m. A police sergeant told NBC10 at least four people – including the driver – were hurt in the crash. They were all taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or the cause of the crash.

Lili Zheng/Jim Friedman Lili Zheng/Jim Friedman

The crash occurred near the 2025 Easter Carnival, an annual spring carnival sponsored by the Southeast Youth Athletic Association (SEYAA).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.