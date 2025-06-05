The Capital Health satellite emergency room in East Trenton is shutting down after structural engineers determined the building to be unsafe to continue using, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to Capital Health, the building on the old St. Francis campus has been determined to have "significant structural issues with another adjoining building" that "pose a threat to the integrity and safety" of the building.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The outpatient clinic has already been shut down, and the ER has stopped taking new patients and will close at 7 a.m. Thursday, the company said.

Patients were also being taken to other hospitals for continued care if needed.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“With the former Saint Francis location no longer safe for us to occupy, we will be working to identify the best path forward to ensure Trentonians, and those in close proximity to this location, have continued access to the care they need," Capital Health's CEO said in a statement.

Capital Health leases the building, which on the campus of the former St. Francis hospital, from Trinity Health.

It is unclear when the facility will reopen.

NBC10 reached out to the Trenton mayor's office, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.