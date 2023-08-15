‘Earn while you learn': Man goes from being behind bars to running a food truck in Atlantic City

If you’re among the tens of millions of people that travel to Atlantic City every year, there’s a good chance you’ve been to the outlets.

What you may not know is there’s a small business there that specializes in changing lives through learning.

The Atlantic City Food Truck is run by two brothers, Taryn and David Thompson, who say their recipe for success goes way beyond what’s on the menu.

were paid to learn how to run the business they are now in charge of.

A referral from the New Jersey Department of Corrections to the Ideal Institute of Technology allowed Taryn to enroll in the Pleasantville based nonprofit’s entrepreneurship program after serving 42 months behind bars.

The cost? Absolutely nothing.

“We are the first of its kind school that pays students to come to school,” Ren Parikh, founder and CEO of the Ideal Institute of Technology, said.

Thompson spent time in the classroom and even more time on the job, learning every aspect of running a food truck.

The opportunity soon became a family affair and Thompson got his brother David to also enroll at the Ideal Institute.

“It opened my eyes up to bigger and better things at the same time because this opportunity I didn’t have at [any] other restaurant I worked at,” David said.

At their graduation from the institute in June, the brothers were awarded a key to the same food truck that they had been working at while they learned.

A group of investors paid for the initial cost of the truck and its equipment, but the brothers now have a stake in the operation with the potential to own all of it.

“The model is they get a 15% each ownership with the option to pay off the cost of the food truck in the next five years and own 100%,” Parikh said. “Next year’s class we’re targeting…more graduates owning their own food truck.”

“I try to take full advantage of it. I try to let everybody I know this is free. You can earn while you learn,” Taryn said.