Eagles' Wide Receiver Shows Support for 10-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

Ten-year-old Nicholas Purificato of Millville, New Jersey, is a huge Eagles fan.

He comes from a family of Eagles fans who watch the Birds play every Sunday. But now these diehards have a much deeper connection to their favorite team.

A year ago, Nicholas felt pain in his leg. His mom thought the sports-loving boy had possibly twisted his ankle, but the pain worsened.

He saw doctors who delivered stunning, devastating news. Nicholas was facing Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. He had a cancerous tumor in the heel of his right foot.

Amanda Bordois, Nicholas’ mom, reached out to family friends who knew the trainer for Eagles’ star wide receiver DeVonta Smith to tell him of Nick’s story.

So moved by Nick’s bravery and fight, DeVonta met the young man this summer at his football camp in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Nicholas gave DeVonta a yellow bracelet to support his fight. And, every day at practice, DeVonta has worn that yellow bracelet.

"Just being able to have an impact on somebody like that, somebody that looks up to me, and just being able to support them, and the things they do,” DeVonta reflected. "I know it means a lot to him and it means a lot to me."

But the 10 year old’s fight is far from finished. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Nicholas will have his leg amputated from the knee down in an attempt to stop the spread of his cancer.

“What this kid is about to endure most people don’t endure in a lifetime,” Nicholas’ aunt Irene Bordois wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page.

But Nick has the support of his family, his friends, and, of his favorite football player, DeVonta Smith.

“My nephew has been so strong so far and keeps a smile on his face and he is going to keep being strong and keep smiling because he has the support of his parents, his family and his friends and he will get through this.”