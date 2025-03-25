Eagles trade up for combine star in our latest mock draft

A very strange situation as we sit a little over a month before the draft: every NFL team is in its original spot. Not one team has traded its first rounder! That could change over the next few weeks, and very likely on draft day. With that in mind, a few teams, including the Eagles, swap spots to grab a player of need.

TRADE! Browns (from Titans): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Tennessee already believes it has its QB in Will Levis, so flipping the top pick for more picks is the move. In return, Cleveland gets the best QB in the draft to rebuild around…

2. Titans (from Browns): Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

…and Tennessee will gladly get the player many believe is the best in the draft.

3. Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

This pick was in the stars for months. This guy is built for the bright lights of NYC. He showed off Giants custom cleats before his season was even over! For better or for worse, this pick had to happen.

4. Patriots: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

New England loves players that are versatile, and who is more versatile than the 60-minute man himself?

5. Jaguars: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Walker is a hybrid edge rusher/linebacker who feels just as at home rushing the QB as holding down a zone. 2024 Butkus Award winner.

6. TRADE! Bears (from Raiders): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Both of these teams could use a talent like Jeanty in their backfield, but Chicago makes Jacksonville an offer it didn’t refuse, and nail down their every-down back.

7. Jets: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

In my opinion, no one can fully evaluate Justin Fields’ value as a quarterback until he has time to make decisions, right or wrong. Campbell is the anchor Fields has yet to play with in his young career.

8. Panthers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

You only need to look at the game film from last month’s Super Bowl to realize Georgia has been pumping out the front-7 talent. Williams has the potential to be just as good as any of them, a must-draft for Carolina’s terrible D.

9. Saints: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Super-athletic, versatile piece. If he can make the transition to guard, he could round out a strong O-line in New Orleans.

10. Raiders (from Bears): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Vegas needs offensive talent all over, so they trade back and still get the most talented, complete receiver in the draft. He’ll likely be the team’s WR1 as soon as he’s selected.

11. 49ers: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Niners are about to lock down Brock Purdy to a long-term deal, he’ll need protection. Banks will certainly help, whether he plays guard or tackle.

12. Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Dallas needs talent at WR, Golden ran a 4.29 at the Combine. Outside or in the slot, Golden will live up to his name as Dak’s shiny new toy.

13. Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Miami reaps the benefit of Johnson sliding down the draft due to missing most of last season with a foot injury. Top-10 talent and technique, a real lockdown corner.

14. Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Swiss Army knife-type player; he can block, run, catch passes, and even throw them if you need him to. Some predict Warren could even go top ten.

15. Falcons: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

Atlanta finished last in the NFL in sacks (31), so it would make sense to address it with Pearce, who totaled 17 sacks the last two seasons.

16. Cardinals: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Won the 2024 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s top offensive lineman, and plugs in nicely at right tackle in front of Kyler Murray.

17. Bengals: Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

Cincy’s offense is set for years with the big contracts at their skill positions. The true need is the secondary. Starks will help right away, whether as safety or nickel corner.

18. Seahawks: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone, leaving a huge hole at wideout. Enter Burden, a playmaker who ran a 4.41 at the Combine and has see-you-later breakaway speed.

19. Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

A do-it-all linebacker jumps into a Todd Bowles defense. A match made in heaven if there ever was one.

20. TRADE! Chargers (from Broncos): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

A trade between division rivals?? My mock, my rules. Egbuka plays well as a slot, but won’t bump Ladd McConkey off his spot. Plug him in outside and watch him run.

21. Steelers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The All-American is a line-mover, plain and simple. Quick and explosive at the point of attack, Nolen will help right away in Mike Tomlin’s 3-4 defense.

22. Broncos (from Chargers): Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Harris didn’t wow scouts at the Combine with his numbers, but his skills and game translate to the pro level better than most. He has a chance to really thrive opposite Courtland Sutton in Denver’s offense.

23. Packers: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

With Jaire Alexander possibly on the trading block, the Pack look to the future at corner with Thomas, a smothering press corner with length who could blossom into a Pro Bowler with some work on his zone instincts.

24. Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Michigan

Another Michigan corner who slipped down the first round because of a 2024 injury (hip), the Vikings should run, not walk, with his name on their card if he’s available at 24.

25. Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

With Laremy Tunsil out of the mix, Houston need blocking. Simmons is probably the most natural tackle in the draft. Suffered a patellar tendon tear last season, otherwise he’s a top five, maybe even top three.

26. Rams: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Rams’ defensive secondary is in flux; three DBs entering contract year. Time for new blood, and Barron, a first team All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner will make plays in Week 1.

27. TRADE! Eagles (from Ravens): Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

I know, I know. Howie doesn’t draft safeties in the first round. *taps sign* My mock, my rules. Not only does Howie draft a safety, he gets the most athletic safety in the draft by trading up with Baltimore to do it! They could trade No. 32 and their 2026 3rd-round pick from the Jets for No. 27 and the Ravens’ 2026 4th-round pick.

Emmanwori was already 1st-team All-American when he got to the Combine, and ran a 4.38 as an encore when he got there. He’s fast, versatile, hits hard. Oh, by the way, he has a 43-inch vertical leap! A player who could easily develop into a multiple-time Pro Bowler.

28. Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota St.

A body and a name right out of central casting. Looks strong, plays even stronger. If he fills out and develops his skills, he could be right guard for years to come.

29. Commanders: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Dante Fowler is gone, Jonathan Allen is gone. The pass rush cupboard is bare. Washington goes shopping to refill it and nail the pick with Green, prolific (FBS-leading 27 sacks), athletic, plus stronger than he looks.

30. Bills: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Buffalo reloads at defensive line again with Stewart, who may be a bit of a project. He has all the physical traits and athleticism, but hasn’t quite put it all together just yet.

31. Chiefs: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Chiefs were destroyed in the trenches in the Super Bowl on both sides of the ball. They add up front on defense with Grant, who did well at U of M’s Pro Day, and wreaked havoc as a Wolverine.

32. Ravens (from Eagles): Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

To close out round 1, Baltimore’s patience is rewarded with a first-team All-American and Ted Hendricks Award winner as the nation’s top DE. This young man finished second in FBS with 16.5 sacks, and has what it takes to play all three downs, even at 6’2” and 248 pounds.