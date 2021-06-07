Two Fires Break Out Within Walking Distance, Birds' Nest Put in Path of Smoke

Fires broke out Monday morning at a historic mansion and a warehouse about one-quarter of a mile apart in Burlington County.

The first of the fires, which wound up affecting three separate buildings, broke out around 3:30 a.m., Burlington Mayor Barry Conaway said.

One of the fires burned at the abandoned McNeal Mansion on East Pearl Street in Burlington, New Jersey, the other at the U.S. Pipe property -- across from the Amazon fulfillment center -- further down the road.

The warehouse fire took place near what appeared to be an eagles nest, perched on a poll. A bird of prey could be seen swooping above the smoky blaze and what appeared to be two young birds were in the nest.

No one was injured in the blazes, which took place along the Delaware River.

The flames appeared to be under control at the mansion as smoke continued to rise from another building after daybreak.

It wasn't known if the fires were connected in any way.

Burlington has been looking to redevelop the area, which is controlled by the city, Conaway said. Part of the revitalization effort includes a walkway along the river that would connect to the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

NBC10 has reached out to state wildlife officials for more clarity on the type of birds in the nest.