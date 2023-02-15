The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for a group of people clad in Eagles gear who were caught on camera flipping over a car just before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Arlington Street -- a small street near Temple University in North Philadelphia -- around 4:20 p.m. People could be seen in video flipping over a silver Volvo in the middle of the street, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The car windows were smashed, the license plate removed and the car was spray painted, police said. Video posted online shows people jumping onto the flipped car and some even high-fiving.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Detectives believe nine individuals were involved in the car flip. You can take a look at all of their photos in the following video, which police released, and help identify them.

Philadelphia and Temple police officers arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd after learning of the incident Sunday afternoon. They remained in the area throughout the evening and said they did not receive additional reports of disorderly behavior.

Other cars in the area were also reportedly damaged. Frustrated neighbors called out the crowd for being out of control.

"They have no consideration for the children that live here or anything on this block," said Ruby Dixon, who lives on Arlington Street. "There needs to be some type of way that they can ban these parties that be going on because afterwards we're left to clean up their mess. Three cars already got damaged. Next thing you know somebody's going to get hurt."

Neighbors and Temple community members came together to raise money for one of the individuals whose car was vandalized during the block party. One Temple alum who has lived on the street where the incident occurred since 1988 is among the individuals whose cars were damaged.

The university urged students to "stay safe and respect our campus and community" ahead of the Super Bowl and said it was disappointed by students' behavior after learning of the vandalism.

Temple University said in a statement that it can take disciplinary action against students who violate the Student Conduct Code in addition to any charges by police. Temple also asked that anyone with information or footage of the incident and those involved email it to the Temple Investigations Unit at Investigations@temple.edu. People sending information and footage can remain anonymous.

Philadelphia police made 13 arrests on Sunday night following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, including two people for misdemeanors and 11 people for disorderly conduct.

Large groups of fans could be seen on Market and Broad streets following the 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although there were some incidents of vandalism, for the most part the crowds were not rowdy.