The Eagles are huddling up for a good cause this Sunday.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can head to Lincoln Financial Field for the team's annual Huddle Up for Autism fundraising event.

The event is designed to be low-sensory so everyone can participate and join in the festivities.

Everything from live events, to locker room tours and special appearance by Eagles players, cheerleaders and Swoop are just some of the things that will be available.

Event organizers say that tickets are still available. Guests that want to come can go to the remote ticket booth on the Pepsi Plaza.

This fundraising event happens every year and is in celebration of April's Autism Acceptance Month. All proceeds will go to the Center for Autism Research at CHOP.

Leading up to this year's event, over $203,000 has been raised so far. That number tops last year's total of $139,708.

Officials say that the annual Huddle Up for Autism fundraiser has raised over $1 million for autism research and care programs since it started in 2009.

