Eagles Autism Challenge Moves to September, Adds Distancing Precautions

The Eagles Autism Challenge, which funds primary scientific research into autism, will move to Sept. 26 this year -- and is adding precautions to ensure participants are safe.

To respect social distancing precautions during the COVID-19 epidemic, the challenge will stagger the start times for events including the Wawa Junior 10-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride and the Wawa Classic 50-Mile Ride, the Five Below 5K Run/Walk and Five Below Sensory Walk.

Also, the finish line has been moved to the perimeter of Lincoln Financial Field and the post-ride celebration has become a virtual event.

In its first two years, the Eagles Autism Challenge has raised more than $6 million for scientific research into autism. The projects funded are screened by a panel of scientists and focused on cutting-edge research and also community projects.

"While the overall Eagles Autism Challenge experience that we have all grown accustomed to over the years will look a little different in September, our commitment to the autism community and dedication to funding the most innovative autism research will not change," said Jeffrey Lurie, the Philadelphia Eagles' chairman and CEO.