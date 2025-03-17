Eagles add Azeez Ojulari to bolster depth at edge rusher

The Eagles have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The one-year deal is worth $4 million, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Ojulari, 24, spent the first four years of his career with the New York Giants. He was drafted in the second round out of Georgia in 2021 and has 22 career sacks in 46 games.

While Ojulari has been productive in his NFL career, he has dealt with plenty of injuries that have limited him. Ojulari as a rookie in 2021 played all 17 games but in the three years since has played 7, 11 and 11 games.

Like all of the Eagles’ free agent signings this offseason, Ojulari represents a buy-low player with upside — low-risk, high-reward. He’s clearly talented and is worth a shot but there are reasons he didn’t cash in during free agency. Still, this seems like a wise signing.

Last season, Ojulari played in 11 games with 5 starts and had 6 sacks, 10 QB hits and 7 TFLs. His best season actually came when he was able to play out a full season as a rookie and had a career-high eight sacks.

In his career, Ojulari had a lot of success against the Eagles. In six career games against the Birds, he had 5 sacks and 4 QB hits. He has more sacks against the Eagles than he does against any other team in the NFL, including the Commanders (2 1/2) and the Cowboys (1/2) in the division.

With the Eagles, Ojulari will bolster a position group that lost Josh Sweat in free agency to the Arizona Cardinals on a $76 million deal. The Eagles’ top returning players at the position are Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. They also still have Bryce Huff on the roster after a disappointing first season with the Eagles. And they’re still waiting to hear about Brandon Graham’s future.

The Eagles last week signed Josh Uche in free agency to a deal that’s worth less than half of this reported deal for Ojulari. So it seems more likely that Ojulari factors into the edge rusher rotation in 2025.

You can go ahead and add Ojulari to the growing number of former Georgia Bulldog defenders on the Eagles roster. They also have Smith, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Kelee Ringo and Lewis Cine.

