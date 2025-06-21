Man riding e-scooter dies after colliding with Jeep in Philadelphia, police say

A man died after he was hit by a Jeep while riding an e-scooter in Philadelphia Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, on the 3100 Frankford Avenue.

Police said that, according to the preliminary investigation, a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 25-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue with a steady green traffic signal.

As the Jeep proceeded through the intersection, police said it made contact with an e-scooter, operated by William O'Bryan, 47, who reportedly disregarded a steady red signal.

According to police, O'Bryan was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced deceased at 11:53 p.m.

Police have not revealed any further details.