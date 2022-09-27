Pennsylvania

Dump Truck Spills Dirt on Pa. Turnpike, Closes Westbound Lanes in Bucks Co.

The dump truck spilled dirt all over the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound in Bucks County

By Christine Mattson

A dump truck crash closed all westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Feasterville on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic to back-up for miles ahead of the evening commute.

Turnpike authorities said the dump truck crash on Interstate 276 happened near mile marker 349 around 2 p.m.

SkyForce10 overhead showed the dump truck in the right lane and dirt all over the roadway.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic was being diverted off the turnpike at the Roosevelt Boulevard exit.

Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBucks CountyPennsylvania Turnpikedump truck
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us