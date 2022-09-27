Dump Truck Spills Dirt on Pa. Turnpike, Closes Westbound Lanes in Bucks Co.

A dump truck crash closed all westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Feasterville on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic to back-up for miles ahead of the evening commute.

Turnpike authorities said the dump truck crash on Interstate 276 happened near mile marker 349 around 2 p.m.

SkyForce10 overhead showed the dump truck in the right lane and dirt all over the roadway.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic was being diverted off the turnpike at the Roosevelt Boulevard exit.

Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.