Dump truck plows into home in Woodbury Heights, NJ

Firefighters and other first responders are working in New Jersey on Tuesday after a dump truck drove into a residence in Woodbury Heights.

On Tuesday afternoon, at about 2:30 p.m., SkyForce10 spotted crews working at a home along the 600 block of Stratford Avenue, in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, after a large dump truck appeared to have slammed into the house.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The white rear hopper of the truck could be seen peaking from a hole in the exterior wall of the home.

Also, the property appeared to have suffered significant damage in this incident, with all of the walls of the home buckling as the truck rested inside the residence.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As of about 2:35 p.m., officials have not said if anyone was inside the home when this incident occurred or if anyone was hurt.

But, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.