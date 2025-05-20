New Jersey

Dump truck plows into home in Woodbury Heights, NJ

Crews were working on Tuesday afternoon, after a dump truck slammed into a home in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, causing significant damage to the residence.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters and other first responders are working in New Jersey on Tuesday after a dump truck drove into a residence in Woodbury Heights.

On Tuesday afternoon, at about 2:30 p.m., SkyForce10 spotted crews working at a home along the 600 block of Stratford Avenue, in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, after a large dump truck appeared to have slammed into the house.

The white rear hopper of the truck could be seen peaking from a hole in the exterior wall of the home.

Also, the property appeared to have suffered significant damage in this incident, with all of the walls of the home buckling as the truck rested inside the residence.

As of about 2:35 p.m., officials have not said if anyone was inside the home when this incident occurred or if anyone was hurt.

But, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

