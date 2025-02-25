Dump truck crash causes road closures in Harrison Township, NJ

Police in Harrison Township, New Jersey, said that there is an ongoing investigation after a collision between a dump truck and a car along Ellis Mill Road lead to road closures on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, the Harrison Township Police Department said, in an online post, at about 7:20 a.m., that a serious motor vehicle crash along Ellis Mill Road and Clems Run had led to road closures.

According to police, as officials investigate a crash there, Ellis Mill Road will be closed from Richwood Road to Elk Road and Clems Run will be closed from Ewan Road to Richwood Road.

As of about 8 a.m., the roadways were still closed due to this crash.

Officials have not yet said what may have led to this crash or if anyone was injured in the crash.

But, law enforcement officials in Gloucester County on Tuesday morning said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.