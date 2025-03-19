Dump truck crashes into Firestone Auto Service Center in East Goshen Township

One person was hurt after a dump truck crashed into a building in Chester County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Firestone Auto Service Center on West Chester Pike in East Goshen Township on March 19.

According to officials, one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. where at least one light pole was visibly knocked over near the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.