Pennsylvania

Dump truck crashes into Firestone Auto Service Center in East Goshen Township

By Emily Rose Grassi

One person was hurt after a dump truck crashed into a building in Chester County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Firestone Auto Service Center on West Chester Pike in East Goshen Township on March 19.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to officials, one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. where at least one light pole was visibly knocked over near the crash site.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaChester County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us