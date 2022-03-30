DUI Driver Hits Officer, Flees Scene, Police Say

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after she was struck by a DUI driver who fled the scene and was later captured, investigators said.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Torresdale avenue Wednesday at 8:01 p.m. when another vehicle swerved into her as it passed by. The vehicle then continued northbound on Torresdale Avenue, police said.

The officer was conscious but disoriented when she was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

Police later found the hit-and-run vehicle at Cottman and Torresdale avenues and arrested the driver, investigators said. Police said he was driving under the influence. They have not yet revealed his identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.