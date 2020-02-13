Bensalem

DUI Driver Crashes Into Girl Boarding School Bus, Police Say

A woman is accused of driving a pickup truck while under the influence and striking a girl who was crossing the street to board a school bus in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

Bensalem Police

Kathleen Wesley, of Croydon, Pennsylvania, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, meeting or overtaking a school bus and reckless driving.

Police said Wesley, 35, was driving a white 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane back on Jan. 6 at 7:28 a.m. While she was driving, a 12-year-old girl was crossing Bensalem Boulevard to get on a school bus.

Investigators said Wesley failed to stop for the red stop signals on the bus and crashed into the girl. A test of Wesley’s blood revealed she was under the influence at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Wesley was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $100,000 bail.

The girl was treated for serious injuries and remains in the hospital more than a month after the crash.

