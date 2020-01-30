Drunk Driver Runs Red Light, Strikes Crossing Guard, Police Say

A drunk driver on a suspended license ran a red light, struck another vehicle, and then crashed into a crossing guard in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section on Tuesday, police said.

Joseph Herron, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and other related offenses.

Police said Herron was intoxicated while driving a red Nissan Versa westbound on Allegheny Avenue Tuesday around 4 p.m. Herron ran a red light and struck a red Ford Expedition that was traveling southbound on Cedar Street, according to investigators.

The impact caused the Versa to spin out of control and strike a 61-year-old crossing guard who was working at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue. Herron remained at the scene while the driver of the Ford Expedition fled, police said.

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police later located the Ford Expedition and the driver was taken into custody. That driver has not yet been charged however. Police continue to investigate.